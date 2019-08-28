(TNS) — Want to make your parents happy? Move out.
New research suggests people with kids are happier in their later life than people without children, but only if their children have left the nest.
Scientists at Heidelberg University in Germany used data on 55,000 people ages 50 and older in 16 European countries.
The information came from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe database.
The results, published in journal PLOS One, suggest that parenthood makes people happier as they age. One reason could be that parents see their grown children as a form of social support that “may become important in the later states of a person’s life.”
Past surveys have focused on parents whose kids still live at home. These often show that people with kids aren’t as happy as their childless peers because they have less free time, sleep and money.