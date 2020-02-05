ALLPORT — The Harmony girls basketball team used a 20-5 second quarter to build a 27-12 halftime lead on host West Branch on Wednesday and went on to win a 61-45 decision over the Lady Warriors.
Lady Owl Sherri Kephart had 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter.
Harmony’s Traci Hauser led all scorers with 26, netting all but two of her points in the second half.
“Overall, this was our best offensive game of the season,” Harmony head coach Sean McMullen said. “The girls were patient when we needed to be and aggressive when West Branch started overplaying our guards.
“Traci and Sherri both moved well offensively and made several big plays when West Branch started clawing back into the game. Defensively, we switched things up several times to try and keep them off balance. Jessalyn and Tori were both active on the boards and we did a much better job limiting second chance opportunities than when we played them earlier in the season.”
Tory Kalke scored 17 for the Lady Warriors, who netted 22 points in the third quarter to try to get back in the game. Kalke had eight of her points in the frame, while Sarah Betts knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the third.
Betts had 11 points in the game.
“It took us too long to settle into the game and Traci Hauser took over at the end of the third quarter. Hats off to her for it,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “We finally had our run in the secnd half to bring it within 5 and Hauser stretched it out again by hitting shot after shot. We could not take her away the whole game.
“Tory Kalke did some work on the boards and Sarah worked through a lot of defensive attention to help us fight back, but the hole proved to be too big this time.”
The Lady Warriors beat Harmony twice in December by scores of 41-36 and 37-34.
The Lady Owls improved to 4-15 overall and 2-5 in the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch dropped to 6-13 overall and 5-2 in league play.
Harmony hosts Johnstown Christian on Friday. The Lady Warriors host Williamsburg today.
Harmony—61
To. Hauser 2 1-2 5, Tr. Hauser 7 11-13 26, Smith 3 1-2 7, Brothers 2 0-0 4, Kephart 4 6-6 14, Schneider 2 1-2 5, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Winings 0 0-0 0, Meagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 20-27 61.
West Branch—45
Parks 1 0-0 2, Cantolina 3 0-0 6, Kalke 6 3-5 17, S. Betts 3 3-8 11, Mertz 2 3-4 7, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 1 0-0 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-17 45.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser; Kalke 2, S. Betts.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 7 20 19 15—61
West Branch 7 5 22 11—45