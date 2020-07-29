Despite the Clearfield County Fair being canceled for 2020, harness racing will still be making its annual stop at the fairgrounds on Sunday and Monday.
Governor Tom Wolf approved a legal waiver allowing the Agriculture Department to reimburse local fair boards for harness races held at otherwise canceled fairs.
According to a recent press release from Agricultural Secretary Russell Redding, the waiver, approved July 6, was made possible by the Governor’s June 3 Disaster Emergency Declaration. It will affect 11 county fairs that have scheduled or held harness races in 2020, while cancelling their fairs to diminish public health risks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The thrill of harness racing draws crowds to some of our finest Pennsylvania fairs,” Secretary Redding said in the release. “Protecting public health in this extraordinary year has meant missing out on the educational value, cultural experience and excitement our fairs provide, so we are pleased to make it possible for a slice of the fair tradition to carry on safely without risking the finances of local fair boards.”
Harness racing has already been held at four events this summer, most recently at Lycoming yesterday and Wednesday.
Clearfield takes its turn for two days of action, starting Sunday at 1 p.m.
“The Clearfield County Fair Board is grateful for the opportunity to host this event and help out the horseman,” Clearfield County Fair and Park Board president Dave Franson said. “In these uncertain times, being able to host harness racing and give the horseman a chance to get back to their livelihood a little is a good opportunity for all involved.”
Sixteen of Pennsylvania’s 108 agricultural fairs host harness-racing competitions, and the department reimburses organizers for costs allowed under the state’s Race Horse Industry Reform Act. The department’s State Horse Racing Commission Bureau of Standardbred Racing distributes reimbursements from the Fair Fund.
The wording of the law would have precluded reimbursements if the fair hosting the race was not held. The waiver provides a means for local fair boards to hold these races and recoup up to $12,500 for expenses such as purse money, track and stable maintenance, starting gate rental, and wages for race-day officials.
Organizers of 75 Pennsylvania fairs made the decision to cancel their fairs this year in order to safeguard public health and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Of the 16 fairs that host harness races, Butler, Greene and Indiana County Fairs have cancelled their 2020 races. Bloomsburg Fair in Columbia County and Somerset County Fair will hold their fairs as well as harness racing events.
The harness racing action at Clearfield will feature Pennsylvania Sire Stakes 2-year-olds on Sunday and 3-year-olds on Monday.
Clearfield County Fair Clerk of Course Jeanne Urban said that information on the number of entires and races will be known today. According to Urban, Lycoming had 14 heats of 2-year-olds and 18 heats of 3-year-olds earlier this week.
“We’re hoping to pick up a few more horses from the western side of the state,” Urban said. “I’m hoping for 35-36 heats, maybe 140 entires over the two days.”
Urban expects many of the familiar drivers to be on hand.
“I look for all the Schadels, there are five,” she said. “Roger Hammer, the Johnsons, Randy Neal and his son, all the usual suspects.”
There will be limited seating available in the bleachers only for each day.
“Spectators are allowed in the bleacher area only,” Franson said. “Social distancing will be followed. We will follow guidelines set forth by Governor Wolf.”
“A word of caution to those who come and we want people to come,” Urban said. “Be prepared for the heat and humidity sitting in the bleachers, and practice social distancing as much as possible.”
There will be no blankets awarded to individual heat winners and no Buster DiSalvo Trophy given this year.