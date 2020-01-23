NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony girls basketball team dropped a 30-16 decision to Northern Cambria on the road Thursday night.
Sherri Kephart led the Lady Owls with 10 points.
Harmony fell to 2-13 overall. The Lady Owls host Ferndale on Monday.
Harmony—16
To. Hauser 0 2-2 2, Tr. Hauser 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Neff 0 0-0 0, Kephart 4 2-7 10, Brothers 0 1-4 1, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 6-15 16.
Northern Cambria—30
Olenchick 2 0-0 4, Zernick 2 1-4 5, Kollar 2 7-10 11, Krumanacker 2 1-2 5, Myers 1 0-0 2, Donatelli 0 1-2 1, Cavallo 0 2-2 2. Totals: 9 12-20 30.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 4 6 2—16
No. Cambria 6 3 11 10—30