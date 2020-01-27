WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team rally back from a 15-point deficit against Ferndale fell just short in a 59-58 loss on Monday night.
The Lady Owls trailed 47-32 after three, but outscored the Lady Jackets 25-12 in the final frame.
Traci Hauser led Harmony with 23 points. Tori Hauser added 13.
Harmony dropped to 2-14 overall. The Lady Owls host Purchase Line on Wednesday.
Ferndale—59
Myers 0 0-0 0, Kinsey 8 2-2 21, Wagner 11 7-11 29, Tillman 4 1-2 9, Mason 0 0-0 0, McGough 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Rozier 0 0-0 0, Baxendale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-17 59.
Harmony—58
To. Hauser 3 7-9 13, Tr. Hauser 8 5-6 23, Smith 2 1-2 5, Neff 1 0-2 2, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 3 3-4 9, Schneider 3 0-1 6, Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 16-25 58.
Three-pointers: Kinsey 3. Tr. Hauser 2.
Score by Quarters
Ferndale 9 19 19 12—59
Harmony 9 14 9 25—58