WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to visiting Purchase Line 77-41 on Wednesday night.
Sherri Kephart was the Lady Owls’ leading scorer with 16 points.
Traci Hauser and Hannah Smith each had eight points.
Harmony fell to 2-15 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
Purchase Line—77
Scalese 6 3-7 16, Smith 4 1-4 9, Syster 6 7-11 21, Beer 3 0-0 6, Goss 8 0-0 17, Zurenko 1 2-4 4, Bingaman 1 0-2 2, Ward 1 0-0 2, Misko 0 0-0 0, Nichol 0 0-0 0, Leamer 0 0-0 0, Goncher 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Barto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 13-28 77.
Harmony—41
To. Hauser 3 0-0 6, Tr. Hauser 2 3-5 8, Smith 2 4-5 8, Neff 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 6 3-9 16, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Passmore 1 1-2 3, Price 0 0-0 0, Winings 0 0-0 0, Meagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-21 41.
Three-pointers: Scalese, Syster 2, Goss. Tr. Hauser, Kephart.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 22 23 16 16—77
Harmony 9 15 5 1—41