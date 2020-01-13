FERNDALE — The Harmony girls basketball team put four players in double figures Monday in a 72-48 victory over host Ferndale.
Traci Hauser (16), Tori Hauser (14), Hannah Smith (13) and Dorey Westover (12) were all in double digits, while Emmalee Neff netted 9.
Harmony led 19-14 after one quarter before surging to a 38-18 lead at the break.
The Lady Owls improved to 2-8 with the victory.
Harmony hosts Glendale on Wednesday.
Harmony—72
To. Hauser 5 4-7 14, Tr. Hauser 5 5-6 16, Westover 4 4-7 12, Neff 3 3-4 9, Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 1 0-0 2, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Price 1 0-0 2, Winings 1 0-0 2, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Smith 5 3-5 13. Totals: 26 19-31 72.
Ferndale—48
Myers 1 1-2 3, Kinsey 6 4-7 16, Wagner 6 5-6 18, Tillman 3 1-4 7, Mason 1 0-0 2, McGough 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Rozier 1 0-1 2. Totals: 18 11-20 48.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser; Wagner.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 19 19 18 16—72
Ferndale 14 4 18 12—48