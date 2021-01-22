NANTY GLO — Blacklick Valley used a strong start to both halves to run past visiting Harmony, 58-28, in girls basketball action Friday night.
Sherri Kephart led Harmony with eight points, while Dorey Westover and Hannah Smith each had seven. Emily Marines scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Vikings, who also got double-figure scoring from Nikki Zimmerman (13) and Madison Smith (11).
Harmony (1-2) is back in action Tuesday at home against Moshanon Valley.
Harmony—28
Hauser 1 0-0 2, Westover 2 2-5 7, Smith 3 1-2 7, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 3 2-2 8, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Winings 0 0-0 0, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Meagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-9 28.
Blacklick Valley—58
McConnell 0 0-0 0, Marines 7 3-4 18, Slebodnick 1 2-4 4, Zimmerman 5 2-3 13, Teeter 1 1-2 3, Smith 5 0-0 11, George 0 0-0 0, Killinger 2 2-2 6, Fatula 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-15 58.
Three-pointers: Westover; Marines, Zimmerman, Smith.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 6 12 6—28
Blacklick 16 8 23 11—58