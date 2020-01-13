WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team got off to a slow start Monday night against visiting Portage, scoring just two points in the first quarter.
The Mustangs led 41-17 at the half on the way to an 81-43 win over the Owls.
Adam McGarvey (12) and Anthony Maseto (10) were in double figures for Harmony, which slipped to 2-9 on the season.
The Owls travel to West Branch on Wednesday.
Portage—81
Rainey 7 2-3 16, Zatek 1 0-0 2, K. Kargo 1 0-0 2, Claar 10 0-0 21, Miller 6 0-1 12, M. Kargo 4 0-0 10, Miko 3 1-2 7, Gouse 3 0-0 7, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Dobrowsky 1 0-0 2. Totals: 37 3-6 81.
Harmony—43
McGarvey 5 2-7 12, Schneider 3 0-2 6, Elias 4 0-2 9, Boring 2 0-0 6, Maseto 4 0-1 10, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-12 43.
Three-pointers: Claar, M. Kargo 2, Gouse; Elias, Boring 2, A. Maseto.
Score by Quarters
Portage 19 22 29 11—81
Harmony 2 15 9 17—43