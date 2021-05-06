WESTOVER — The Harmony baseball allowed four runs in the second and three in the seventh to visiting Juniata Valley, scuppering the chances for a comeback in a 7-1 loss.
The Owls had just one hit on the day, a single by Zach Hutton.
Anthony Maseto took the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Harmony hosts Purchase Line on Tuesday.
Juniata Valley—7
Johnson ss 4011, Morningstar c 3020, Trey Wilson dh 4000, T.J. Wilson 2b 3120, Rowe pr 0100, Allison cf 4222, Dick 1b 4012, Carolus pr 0100, Edwards 3b 3010, Boone rf 4120, J.T. Rodkey lf-p 1100, Sodmont ph 0000, Miller lf 0000, Reed p 0000. Totals: 30-7-11-5.
Harmony—1
Fry 22b 2000, Boring cf 3000, Bracken ss 3000, Maseto p 2100, Elias c 2000, Tarnow 3b 3000, Hutton 1b 3010, Cornelius rf 3000, Rowles dh 2000, Elli lf 0000. Totals: 23-1-1-0.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 040 000 3—7 11 1
Harmony 000 100 0—1 1 4
Errors—Edwards. Bracken 2, Elias, Elli. LOB—Juniata Valley 7, Harmony 4. 2B—Boone, Johnson, Morningstar, T.J. Wilson. 3B—Allison. SB—Boone 3, Edwards, Morningstar, Rodkey. Boring, Maseto, Elias. CS—Johnson, Morningstar 2.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Reed—6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO. Rodkey—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Bracken—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Reed. LP—Maseto.