WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team was defeated by visiting Blacklick Valley 50-38 on Monday in a non-league game.
Jayden Westover paced the Owls with 12 points. Jordan Schneider added eight.
The Owls led the game 11-6 after one, but were outscored in the other three frames.
Harmony fell to 2-12 overall. The Owls travel to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
There was no junior varsity game.
Blacklick Valley—50
Dipalo 2 3-4 8, Thomas 1 0-2 2, McEvoy 2 0-0 4, Szymuslak 4 2-4 11, Williams 3 3-4 11, Lanzendorfer 6 2-2 14, Beiler 0 0-0 0, Hazie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-16 50.
Harmony—38
Westover 6 0-0 12, McGarvey 2 2-3 6, Schneider 4 0-0 8, Elias 1 0-0 2, Boring 2 1-2 6, Fry 0 2-2 2, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 1 0-2 2, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-11 38.
Three-pointers: Dipalo, Szymuslak, Williams 2. Boring.
Score by Quarters
Blacklick 6 15 13 16—50
Harmony 11 4 12 11—38