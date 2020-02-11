NANTY GLO — The Harmony girls basketball team fell behind host Blacklick Valley early and couldn’t catch up in a 73-43 loss.
Traci Hauser paced the Lady Owls with 24 points.
Harmony dropped to 4-17 overall. The Lady Owls close out the season tonight, hosting Johnstown Christian.
Harmony—43
To. Hauser 2 0-0 4, Tr. Hauser 6 10-12 24, Smith 2 0-0 4, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Kephart 2 2-3 6, Price 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-2 0, Winings 0 0-0 0, Brothers 1 1-2 3, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Neff 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-19 43.
Blacklick Valley—73
Skubik 6 6-7 21, Warynovich 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 1 1-2 3, Marines 2 2-3 6, McConnell 8 0-1 20, Teeter 1 1-2 3, Slebodnick 2 1-2 5, George 2 0-1 4, McKeel 1 0-0 2, Schilling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-18 73.
Three-pointers: Tr. Hauser 2. Skubik 3, Waynovich, McConnell 4, Smith.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 13 10 16—43
Blacklick 16 26 18 13—73