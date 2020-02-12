WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team rallied to down visiting Johnstown Christian 72-47 on Wednesday night.
The Owls trailed 14-10 after one quarter, but outscored the Blue Jays 23-15 in the second to take a 33-29 lead at the half.
Adam McGarvey led the Owls with 17 points. Teammate Jayden Westover tallied 16.
Curtis Boring netted 12.
Harmony finished the season at 4-17.
Johnstown Christian—47
McKay 2 7-8 12, O. Baker 3 0-0 8, Smith 0 1-2 1, M. Taylor 6 4-6 16, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Weaver 3 0-0 6, N. Baker 0 0-2 0, Zharg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-20 47.
Harmony—72
Westover 7 1-1 16, McGarvey 8 0-1 17, Schneider 2 1-1 5, Boring 4 2-4 12, Elias 1 0-0 3, Maseto 3 1-1 7, Fry 1 0-0 2, Rorabaugh 5 0-0 10, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 5-8 72.
Three-pointers: O. Baker 2, McKay. Westover, McGarvey, Boring 2, Elias.
Score by Quarters
JCS 14 15 7 11—47
Harmony 10 23 20 19—72