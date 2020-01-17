WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team fell to visiting St. Joseph’s Academy 55-14 on Friday night.
The Lady Owls were led by six points from Sherri Kephart.
Harmony fell to 2-9 overall. The Lady Owls host Blacklick Valley on Monday.
There was no junior varsity game.
St. Joseph’s—55
McMurtie 1 1-2 3, Simander 7 5-6 20, Youngmark 3 1-2 8, Mallison 1 0-0 2, Eby 2 0-0 4, Scanlon 2 0-0 4, Hershbine 4 0-0 8, LaPorta 0 0-0 0, Wolf 1 0-2 2, Ott 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 7-12 55.
Harmony—14
To. Hauser 1 0-0 2, Westover 0 0-2 0, Neff 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-4 1, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Kephart 3 0-0 6, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Price 0 0-0 0, Winings 0 0-0 0, Meagher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-8 14.
Three-pointers: Simander, Youngmark.
Score by Quarters
St. Joe’s 12 14 14 15—55
Harmony 0 4 8 2—14