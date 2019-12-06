NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony boys basketball team fell to Northern Cambria 46-31 on Friday night at the Colts’ Tip-Off Tournament.
Jayden Westover led the Owls with 15 points.
“We had open looks, just had a hard time making shots,” said Harmony head coach Matt Woods.
The Owls (0-1) take on Claysburg-Kimmel tonight in the consolation game.
Harmony—31
Westover 7 1-2 15, McGarvey 3 0-0 6, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Maseto 2 0-0 4, Fry 0 0-0 0, Elias 1 0-0 2, Boring 0 0-0 0, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 1 0-0 2. 15 1-2 31.
Northern Cambria—46
Bearer 8 0-2 16, Hoover 0 1-4 1, Sedlock 3 2-2 9, Wise 2 3-6 7, Taylor 2 3-4 9, Lee 2 0-0 4, Rummell 0 0-0 0, Kent 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-18 46.
Three pointers: Sedlock, Taylor 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 8 12 1—31
No. Cambria 14 8 11 13—46