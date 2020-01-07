WESTOVER — The Harmony girls basketball team pulled out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday night against visiting Northern Cambria, but needed overtime to down the Lady Colts 56-48.
“The girls played with a lot of grit tonight,” said Lady Owl head coach Sean McMullen. “Early in the game we were moving the ball really well and getting quality shot opportunities. Credit to NC, they adjusted defensively and were able to get back into the game.”
The Lady Owls were led by Traci Hauser’s 30 points, including six treys.
“Traci played a complete game,” McMullen said. “She found the open shots and knocked down a lot of big shots for us.”
Tori Hauser added 10 points in the win, while Dorey Westover netted eight.
Harmony improved to 1-7 overall. The Lady Owls host Curwensville on Friday.
Northern Cambria—48
Olenchick 2 0-0 4, Zernick 0 0-1 0, Kollar 4 6-14 14, Krumenacker 5 5-9 16, Myers 4 2-4 10, Donatelli 1 0-0 2, Cavakki 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 13-30 48.
Harmony—56
To. Hauser 3 4-7 10, Tr. Hauser 11 2-3 30, Westover 2 3-6 8, Neff 1 0-0 2, Brothers 2 0-0 4, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-18 56.
Three-pointers: Krumenacker. Tr. Hauser 6, Westover,
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 4 9 15 17 3—48
Harmony 19 9 10 7 1—56