BOALSBURG — The Harmony boys basketball team led St. Joseph’s after one quarter, but a slow second doomed them in a 65-58 loss on Friday night.
The Wolves outscored the Owls 24-7 in the second. Harmony returned the favor with a 21-8 run in the third. But St. Joe’s won the fourth to take the victory.
Curtis Boring led the Owls with 21 points. Jayden Westover added 18.
Harmony fell to 2-11 overall. The Owls travel to Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
Harmony—58
Westover 7 4-7 18, McGarvey 4 0-0 8, Schneider 3 0-0 6, Elias 2 0-0 5, Boring 8 2-3 21, Fry 0 0-2 0, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 6-12 58.
St. Joseph’s—65
Scanlon 11 7-7 32, Cross 9 1-1 21, Dawson 0 3-4 3, Straub 3 0-2 9, Weyhe 0 0-0 0, Peters 0 0-2 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Warner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 11-16 65.
Three-pointers: Boring 3, Elias. Scanlon 3, Cross 2, Straub 3.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 13 7 21 17—58
St. Joe’s 12 24 8 21—65