PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team fell to Purchase Line 75-43 on Tuesday night.
Curtis Boring sank four three-pointers to lead the Owls with 12 points.
Harmony dropped to 3-14 overall.
The Owls return to action on Monday at Northern Cambria.
Harmony—43
Westover 2 0-0 3, McGarvey 4 1-2 9, Schneider 2 1-1 5, Boring 4 0-0 12, Elias 2 0-0 4, Maseto 0 0-0 0, Fry 2 0-0 5, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 2, Dubyak 1 0-0 2, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 2-3 43.
Purchase Line—75
Sanchez 8 0-0 17, Brooks 2 2-4 6, Huey 4 0-0 8, Antisdel 10 0-0 21, Woods 2 2-5 6, Scott 0 0-0 0, Lamer 1 0-0 3, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Westover 0 0-0 0, Faught 1 0-0 2, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 4-10 75.
Three-pointers: Boring 4, Fry 1. Sanchez, Antisdel 2, Barnett, Lamer.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 10 10 10 13—43
Purchase Line 24 13 23 15—75