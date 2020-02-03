Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE TO TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. &&