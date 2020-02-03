NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Harmony boys basketball team was toppled by host Northern Cambria on Monday night 63-34.
Jayden Westover led the Owls with eight points.
Harmony dropped to 3-15 overall. The Owls host Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
In jayvee action, Harmony was a 40-34 winner. Anthony Maseto and Cohlton Fry each had 14 points for the Owls.
Harmony—34
Westover 4 0-1 8, McGarvey 2 2-4 6, Schneider 3 0-0 6, Boring 2 0-0 6, Elias 2 1-2 5, Maseto 0 0-0 0, Fry 1 0-0 3, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-7 34.
Northern Cambria—63
Bearer 5 0-0 11, Hoover 5 4-5 15, Sedlock 3 4-4 11, Taylor 6 1-1 13, Wise 0 1-4 1, Lee 1 0-0 3, Rummell 2 0-0 4, Kudlaweic 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Wiewiora 1 0-0 3, Dolansky 0 2-2 2, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Pavelko 0 0-0 0, Luther 0 0-0 0, Paronish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-16 63.
Three-pointers: Boring 2, Fry. Bearer, Hoover, Sedlock, Lee, Wiewiora.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 8 6 13 7—34
No. Cambria 14 17 15 17—63