NANTY GLO — The Harmony boys basketball team was outscored by Blacklick Valley 16-5 in the fourth quarter in a 46-33 loss on Tuesday evening.
Adam McGarvey was the lone Owl in double digits, finishing the night with 15 points.
Harmony fell to 3-17. The Owls host Johnstown Christian tonight.
Harmony—33
Westover 1 0-0 2, McGarvey 7 1-1 15, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Boring 3 0-0 7, Elias 1 0-0 2, Maseto 0 0-0 0, Fry 2 0-0 5, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-1 33.
Blacklick Valley—46
Dipaolo 2 1-2 7, Thomas 0 0-2 0, McEvoy 1 0-0 2, Szymusiak 6 2-2 17, Williams 3 0-0 8, Lanzendorfer 5 2-3 12, Beiler 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Keilmen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-9 46.
Three-pointers: Boring, Fry. Dipaolo 2, Szymusiak 3, Williams 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 9 4 15 5—33
Blacklick 5 13 12 16—46