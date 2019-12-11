WINGATE — The Harmony boys basketball team fell to host Bald Eagle Area 67-32 on Wednesday night.
Jayden Westover led the Owls with nine points.
Jordan Schneider added eight.
Harmony (0-3) hosts West Branch on Dec. 19.
The junior varsity game went to the Eagles 37-28. David Rorabaugh had 13 for the Owls.
Harmony—32
Westover 3 3-5 9, McGarvey 1 0-0 2, Schneider 4 0-2 8, Maseto 1 0-0 3, Fray 0 0-0 0, Elias 1 0-1 2, Boring 2 0-0 6, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 2, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 32.
Bald Eagle Area—67
Jones 8 0-2 18, Hoover 6 1-2 14, Wilson 3 1-1 7, Maynard 2 5-7 9, Parsons 3 1-1 9, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Gavlock 2 0-0 4, Vaughn 0 0-0 0, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Herr 0 2-2 2, Burkett 0 0-0 0, Irwin 1 0-0 2, Jodon 0 0-0 0, Matis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 10-15 67.
Three-pointers: Maseto, Boring 2. Jones 2, Hoover, Parsons 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 9 13 5 5—32
Bald Eagle 14 10 23 20—67