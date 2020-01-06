WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team used a balanced offensive attack to capture its first win of the season Monday night, topping visiting Glendale, 64-50, in Moshannon Valley League action.
The Owls jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter and that early deficit proved too much for the Vikings to overcome. Glendale cut that deficit to seven points (28-21) at the half and got within six (44-38) after three quarters.
However, Harmony put the game away with a 20-12 fourth quarter to come away with the 14-point victory to improve to 1-7 on the season and 1-1 in league play.
Nine of the 10 Owls who hit the court scored, with four having eight or more points. Cohlton Fry led Harmony with 15 points, while Curtis Boring (13) and Jordan Schneider (10) also reached double figures. Jayden Westover added eight points, while Isaac Elias chipped in six.
Ryan Sinclair scored a game-high 23 points for the Vikings (3-5, 1-1 Mo Valley). Logan Cree and Jackson Kitko each had eight points.
Harmony also won the junior varsity game 50-27.
Fry led all scorers with 32 points, while teammate Anthony Maseto added 13. Justin Monahan led Glendale with seven points.
The teams play again Wednesday at Glendale.
Glendale—50
Cree 2 3-5 8, Jasper 1 0-0 3, Kitko 3 2-3 8, Monahan 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 10 2-6 23, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Lo. Smeal 1 0-0 3, Spencer 0 2-2 2, Colt Bickford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-16 50.
Harmony—64
Westover 3 2-3 8, McGarvey 2 0-1 4, Schneider 5 0-0 10, Maseto 1 2-2 4, Fry 5 4-17 15, Elias 3 0-0 6, Boring 6 0-2 13, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 2, Dubyak 1 0-0 2, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 8-15 64
Three-pointers: Glendale 5 (Cree, Jasper, Monahan, Sinclair, Lo. Smeal), Harmony 2 (Fry, Boring).
Score by Quarters
Glendale 4 17 17 12 — 50
Harmony 14 14 16 20 — 64