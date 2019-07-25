UNIVERSITY PARK – Sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler found his way to his third preseason watch list with a berth on the Paul Hornung Award list for the most versatile player in major college football.
Hamler, who was a finalist for the Hornung Award last season, has been named to the Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award preseason watch lists.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission. Saquon Barkley won the honor in 2017.
Hamler also collected Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic last season as a kick returner. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades as both a wide receiver and return specialist after finishing No. 3 in the conference in kick return average (26.2) and No. 2 in yards per catch (17.95). Hamler ended the season No. 6 in the conference with 109.0 all-purpose yards per game.
The sophomore pulled in a catch in all 13 games, had six games with four or more receptions and 10 multi-reception games in 2018.
Penn State opens the season Aug. 31, hosting Idaho at 3:30 p.m.