UNIVERSITY PARK — Sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler (Pontiac, Mich.) added the Biletnikoff Award to his list of preseason accolades as the sophomore wide out was named to the preseason watch list. Hamler is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award for the National Player of the Year.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football.
Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely outstanding wide receiver.
Bobby Engram was the inaugural award winner in 1994 and is the only Penn State player to claim the honor.
Hamler was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player and also collected Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic as a kick returner last season.
He also earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades as both a wide receiver and return specialist after finishing No. 3 in the conference in kick return average (26.2) and No. 2 in yards per catch (17.95). Hamler ended the season No. 6 in the conference with 109.0 all-purpose yards per game.
The sophomore pulled in a catch in all 13 games, had six games with four or more receptions and 10 multi-reception games in 2018. Hamler had 25 catches of 10 or more yards and pulled in 16 balls for 20 or more yards. He registered a first down on 71 percent (30-42) receptions.
Four different Nittany Lions have been named to preseason watch lists.
They include: senior punter Blake Gillikin – Allstate AFCA Good Works Team; junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos – Bednarik Award (National Defensive Player of the Year), Lott IMPACT Trophy (National Defensive Player of the Year on and off the field); junior wide receiver KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year), Biletnikoff Award (outstanding wide receiver); sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons – Bednarik Award (National Defensive Player of the Year).
The Nittany Lions’ home schedule features three non-conference games and four Big Ten Conference match-ups. The Nittany Lions open the season against Idaho (Aug. 31; 3:30 p.m.), Buffalo (Sept. 7; 7:30 p.m.) and the 100th all-time meeting with Pitt (Sept. 14; noon) in non-conference action.