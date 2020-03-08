PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team (12-2, 8-1 B1G) added two more Big Ten individual champions to its ledger as the 2020 Big Ten Championship concluded at Rutgers University. Senior Mark Hall (Apple Valley, Minn.) and true freshman Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.) brought home titles at 174 and 184 respectively. The Nittany Lions, under the guidance of head coach Cael Sanderson, qualified seven total wrestlers for the 2020 NCAA Championships.
Penn State now heads to the 2020 NCAA Championship with seven qualifiers with at-large bids being announced on Tuesday. Brooks was named 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming Penn State’s first freshman of the year since Jason Nolf in 2016 and the sixth overall. Penn State entered the tournament with five top-two seeds and five wrestlers making their conference tournament debuts, including three freshmen.
Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 2 nationally at 133 in the NCAA coaches poll, met No. 10 Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern in the first of Penn State’s five Big Ten title bouts. Bravo-Young dropped a 7-2 decision, but will head to the 2020 NCAA Championships with a 19-2 record as the Big Ten runner-up.
Junior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 1 at 141, took on No. 2 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State in the finals. Pletcher took a 2-0 lead with a takedown in the first. Lee escaped to a 2-1 score and the bout continued with the Buckeye leading 2-1 at the 1:35 mark. Lee worked his way in on a single and finished off the shot to take a 3-2 lead at the 1:06 mark. The Lion junior was able to control the action on top until the :42 mark when Pletcher escaped to a 3-3 tie.
With the score tied 3-3, Pletcher chose down to start the second stanza and quickly escaped to a 4-3 lead. Lee continued to work on offense, forcing Pletcher to skip away from a flurry of shots in the middle of the mat. As the clock moved to 1:00, Lee took a third and fourth shot but was hit for stalling as he was pushed out of bounds.
Lee forced Pletcher into a stall warning and the bout moved to the third period with Pletcher up by one. Lee chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 4-4 tie. Lee countered a Pletcher shot and nearly connected with 1:00 left, but Pletcher was able to avoid the shot. Pletcher connected on a high shot and took a 6-5 lead with :30 left after a quick Lee escape. Lee could not break through Pletcher’s defense and Lee dropped a 6-5 decision. He heads to NCAAs with a 20-1 record, suffering his first loss of the year in the Big Ten finals.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph (Pittsburgh, Pa.), ranked No. 1 at 165, faced off against No. 2 Alex Marinelli in the title bout.
The bout moved to the second period tied 0-0 and Marinelli chose down to start it. Joseph controlled the action for :20 before the Hawkeye escaped to a 1-0 lead. Trailing 1-0, Joseph took down to start the third period and earned an escape. Marinelli worked a shot into a last-second takedown and Joseph escaped, but time ran out on his title hopes and the Lion senior dropped a 3-2 decision. Joseph, suffering his first loss of the year, will head to the NCAA Championships with a 15-1 record.
Hall (Apple Valley, Minn.), ranked No. 2 at 174, met No. 1 Michael Kemerer of Iowa in the Big Ten finals. Hall worked his way in on a solid shot at the 2:30 mark and finished off the takedown at 2:00 to take an early 2-1 lead. The duo battled evenly for the final minute-plus of the first period and Hall carried the one-point lead into the second stanza. Hall chose down to start the middle period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. He worked his way underneath Kemerer with 1:20 left. He steadily worked his way into a takedown, using his back to force Kemerer’s back to the mat, picking up two nearfall points as well. Leading 7-1, he kept control of the Hawkeye until he had over 1:00 in riding time before Kemerer escaped to a 7-2 score. Trailing by five, Kemerer chose down to start the third period. Kemerer picked up a takedown with 1:20 on the clock and Hall led 8-5 after a quick escape. Hall fought off a late Kemerer shot and rolled to the 8-5 win, picking up his third Big Ten title. Hall heads to NCAAs with a 23-1 record as Big Ten Champion.
Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 5 at 184, took on No. 7 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State in Penn State’s fifth and final Big Ten Championship match. Brooks worked the center of the mat, stepping back from an early Caffey shot and countering with his own. Caffey’s defense was enough and the bout continued on tied 0-0 at the 1:30 mark. Neither wrestler connected for the rest of the period and the bout moved to the middle stanza tied 0-0. Caffey chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Brooks got in on a low single but Caffey was able to work his way off the mat to keep things neutral and force a reset. The remainder of the period was scoreless and Brooks trailed by one after two periods. Brooks escaped quickly to start the third period and the bout continued in neutral, tied 1-1. Brooks got in on a single that led to a wild scramble on the edge of the mat, but neither his effort, nor Caffey’s counter efforts, led to any scoring and the clock hit the :40 mark still tied 1-1. Brooks continued to work on offense and the efforts paid off. Brooks hit a low shot with :15 on the clock and finished off the takedown to open up a 3-1 lead. Caffey added a late escape but Brooks walked away with a 3-2 win and his first Big Ten title as a true freshman. Brooks heads to the NCAA tournament with a 15-1 record.
Senior Shakur Rasheed (Coram, N.Y.), ranked No. 24 at 197 and already an NCAA qualifier, was set to meet No. 4 Christian Brunner of Purdue in the consolation semifinals but Brunner did not wrestle and Rasheed received a medical forfeit victory. The win advanced him to the 3rd-place bout where he had to injury default againt No. 3 Jacob Warner of Iowa at the 3:00 mark. He ended the tournament with a 3-2 mark, the Big Ten’s 4th-place finisher, and heads to nationals with an 8-6 record.
Sophomore Jarod Verkleeren (Greensburg, Pa.), ranked No. 20 nationally at 149, once again met No. 19 Yahya Thomas of Northwestern in the ninth-place bracket semifinals, with a win earning an automatic qualifier spot to the NCAA Championships. Verkleeren posted a 4-2 victory to earn a trip to NCAAs and moved him into the 9th-place bout where e took on No. 18 Graham Rooks of Indiana.
Verkleeren got in on an early single, worked his way into control of the Hoosier’s waist and took him down for an early 2-0 lead. He maintained control of Rooks for nearly a minute before Rooks escaped to a 2-1 score. Verkleeren muscled Rooks to the mat for a late takedown and led 4-1 after one. Verkleeren chose down to start the second period. He escaped to a 5-1 lead at the 1:00 mark and carried that lead into the third period. Rooks chose down to start the third period and Verkleeren maintained control until only :20 remained in the bout. Verkleeren gave up a late takedown but still rolled to the 6-4 win. He heads to his first NCAA tournament as the 9th-place finisher at Big Tens with a 17-8 record.
The Nittany Lions placed fourth with 107.0 points while Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points.
The Big Ten received 79 automatic qualifiers: eight at 125, seven at 133, eight at 141, ten at 149, six at 157, eight at 165, nine at 174, ten at 184, six at 197 and seven at 285. In all, the NCAA allocated 283 automatic bids for 330 slots (33 per 10 weight classes).
The remaining spots will be announced as at-large bids on NCAA.com on Wednesday. Penn State’s NCAA qualifiers will head to the 2020 NCAA Wrestling Championship on Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minn.
The event will be held at US Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.