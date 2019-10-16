SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola cross country teams competed in the Mountain League Championships on Wednesday.
The Bison boys were fourth out of six teams, while the Lady Bison took fourth out of five squads. Both P-O teams placed fifth.
Lady Bison Avry Grumblatt was the highest finisher among the Progressland teams, taking second in a time of 21:03. Penns Valley’s Kelsey Hull won the girls race in 20:28.
P-O’s Manna Potter was eighth with a time of 21:58, while Clearfield’s Amanda McCracken took ninth in 22:02.
On the boys side, Bison Ben Luzier (fifth in 18:09) and Trevor Franek (10th in 18:49) were the top area finishers. Penns Valley’s Colton Sands beat teammate Brendan Colwell by two seconds to win the race.
Hunter Martin led the Mounties, placing 13th in a time of 19:15.
Penns Valley won both team titles.
Mountain League Championships
Boys
Team Standings
1. Penns Valley, PV, 50. 2. Bellefonte, B, 52. 3. Tyrone, T, 56. 4. Clearfield, CL, 94. 5. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 102. 6. Central, C, 144.
Top 10
1. Colton Sands, PV, 15:42. 2. Brendan Colwell, PV, 15:44. 3. Austin Melius, B, 17:47. 4. Daniel Kelly, PV, 17:58. 5. Ben Luzier, CL, 18:09. 6. Garlin Hoy, T, 18:15. 7. Chase Ebeling, B, 18:22. 8. Matt Savino, T, 18:35. 9. Eric Bennett, B, 18:36. 10. Trevor Franek, CL, 18:49.
Other Clearfield runners: 21. Tyler Olsen, 19:42. 28. Simon Quigley, 20:19. 30. Michael Odrosky, 20:35. 40. Will Brickley.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Penns Valley, PV, 45. 2. Bellefonte, B, 47. 3. Tyrone, T, 71. 4. Clearfield, CL, 82. 5. Philipsburg-Osceola, PO, 97.
Top 10
1. Kelsey Hull, PV, 20:28. 2. Avry Grumblatt, CL, 21:03. 3. Alexis Durn, PV, 21:14. 4. Amaya Rothrock, B, 21:32. 5. Ella Pearson, T, 21:34. 6. Mia Elmore, B, 21:36. 7. Marissa Lewis, T, 21:39. 8. Manna Potter, PO, 21:58. 9. Amanda McCracken, CL, 22:02. 10. Amber Shirey, B, 22:05.
Other Clearfield runners: 18. Scarlett Singleton, 23:28. 25. Abby McCracken, 24:38. 35. Alaina Edwards, 27:14.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners: 14. Samantha Bainey, 22:47. 26. Megan Kosut, 24:45. 27. Kylie Timko, 25:09. 28. Natalie Shaw, 25:11. 32. Hannah Wildman, 26:27. 33. Audrey Smith, 26:33.