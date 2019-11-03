HERSHEY — Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt participated in the 2019 PIAA Cross Country Championships Saturday at Hershey.
Grumblatt completed the course in a time of 21:26.70 to finish in 111th place. There were 208 athletes in the class 2A girls race.
Northern’s Marlee Starliper won the class 2A race in a time of 17:10.90 to lead her squad to a second-place finish in the team standings. South Fayette was the class 2A girls champions.
St. Marys, out of District 9, took eighth in the team race, while the Lady Dutch’s Samantha Hayes was 23rd overall. Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts (19:37.50) placed 15th.
Punxsutawney was sixth in the class 2B boys team standings. Owen Bartlebaugh (16:54.70) placed 27th out of 227 in the overall boys 2A standings.
Also of note, Penns Valley, out of the Mountain League, had the top two finishers in the boys class A race as Colton Sands (15:56) and Brendan Colwell (16:05) finished 1-2. The Rams were fifth as a team.
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy won the girls class A team title.
Fellow District 6 teams Marion Center and Westmont Hilltop were second and fifth, respectively.
DuBois’ Julia Wirths (20:43) placed 129th out of 227 in the class 3A girls race.