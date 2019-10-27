CLEARFIELD — If you’re looking to see a combination of vintage vehicles and trophy animals, there’s one location in Clearfield that can be your one stop shop: the Grice Clearfield Community Museum.
The museum itself is located at 119 N. 4th St. and is open Memorial Day weekend through Sept. 30, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. In October, it’s open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The museum is closed the rest of the year.
According to its website, the history of the Grice family in business began as a small gas station in Clearfield Borough on Third Street in the mid 1940s, but the gas station closed in 1954. One year later, Scoot Grice reopened the gas station and expanded the business to include gun sales and custom rifle building.
In 1962, the pumps were removed and the entire building was turned into Grice Gun Shop — it then became one of the largest gun shops in the state.
But the business outgrew the building and in 1985, the gun shop moved to a new building that is twice the size of the current museum at 216 Reed St.
Then in 1994, Scoot and his wife, Janet, constructed and donated what is now the Grice Clearfield Community Museum that’s located on the corner of 4th and Pine streets.
The museum features antique and classic cars owned by the Grice family as well as other residents. It also contains hundreds of trophy animals and fish harvested by hunters and anglers from the region. A listing of items in the museum is shown on its website at gricemuseum.com.
One of the big draws of the museum is the late William J. Evans’ display of African game mounts that is appraised at $250,000. The website states Evans was diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to find a “good home” for his animals. After talking it over with his wife, they decided to donate them to the Grice Museum. They felt the trophies would have a “good home,” and would be much appreciated by the many visitors to the museum.
Visitors will also see one of the largest Black Bears taken in the entire country. There is also a moose that was taken some time after it had an encounter with Canadian phone lines.