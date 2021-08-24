VIERA, Fla. — West Branch sophomore Greysyn Gable recently participated in the 2021 USSSA All-American Softball Games with the West Region American Seagulls 14U all-star team.
The Seagulls won the tournament in their division, which was held Aug. 2-7 at Space Coast Stadium in Viera, Florida, by defeating Great Lakes 7-1.
Gable had the game-winning hit for the team and had several great defensive plays while playing three different positions — catcher, third base and outfield. For her efforts she was named the tournament MVP. She took home a trophy for the honor, as well as a special commemorative ring.
“Playing in the USSSA All-American Games was one of the best experiences of my life,” Gable said. “I had the opportunity to meet and play with some amazing players from across the country, and form many new friendships, while doing something I am passionate about.
“It’s crazy how a bunch of girls, who had never met or played together, could make it seem like we had been playing together for years.”
Gable, the daughter of Jay and Billie Gable of Kylertown, has been playing softball since 2016. She is a member of the Blaze travel ball team based in Morrisdale.