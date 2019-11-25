The list of demands included a $4 million-a-year salary over eight years, a $25.2 million guarantee on Day 1 of his contract and unlimited use of a private jet.
In the end, one source said, it was too high a price to pay for Greg Schiano.
Rutgers University has ended its weeks-long courtship to bring back Schiano as head football coach, sources say. No one will officially disclose why the university walked away, but one source with knowledge of the negotiations said Schiano’s demands for a longer contract than the university had offered, and the additional perks he sought — including the use of a private jet — played no small role. Although there had been ongoing discussion about the length of the contract, the university offered a six-year contract, but Schiano wanted eight years, the source said.
According to a copy of the term sheet acquired by NJ Advance Media, which had been shared with members of the university’s board of governors, the proposed deal would have tied Schiano as the 10th highest paid coach in the Big Ten Conference.
Among the proposed deal points:
An annual salary of $4 million for each of the next eight seasons through February 2028, with $400,000 retention bonuses every two years after the second year of his contract.
A $25.2 million guarantee if the university were to terminate his contract without cause before 2021. That guarantee would go down in later years in increments, to $4.2 million by 2026.
Unlimited use of a private jet for all recruiting activities and for all non-recruiting program and university-related travel.
Bonuses if season ticket benchmarks were reached.
There were also provisions for a car, private golf club membership, spousal and family travel to games and a $100,000 relocation and temporary lodging bonus.
In addition, the proposed deal included a pledge to expand and improve the university’s football facilities by 2023, or Schiano could leave without penalty, and called for an initial salary pool set at $7.7 million for the 10 full-time assistant coaches and other support staff members, which would increase annually by no less than 3%.