BROOKVILLE — Getting back into the swing of the Federation League schedule with a six-inning doubleheader Sunday afternoon, the PGP-Clearfield Legion Husker Chiefs were swept by the Brookville Grays at McKinley Field.
The Grays threw a couple strong games, getting a one-hitter from Thomas Plummer in a 6-0 win in the opener while Jamison Rhoades went 5 2/3 and gave up three hits in the Grays’ 7-1 nightcap victory.
The Husker Chiefs, now 2-2, host Kuntz Motors Tuesday at Lawrence Township Park.
Plummer came within one out of no-hitting the Husker Chiefs in the opener, but Nolan Barr bounced a ball through the left side to break up the bid. Plummer struck out seven and walked one.
Barr and Morgen Billotte pitched for the Husker Chiefs, combining on a six-hitter with Barr taking the loss after going 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and five runs, four of them earned.
The Grays (5-3) were up 1-0 before breaking the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Three straight singles with one out by Drew Beichner, Sam Leadbetter and Kane McCall started the rally. Jake Meeker ripped a two-run single and Brady Caylor’s groundout brought home the fifth run.
The Grays led 7-0 after three innings in the second game, batting around and scoring five in the third inning as they chased starter Ryan Gearhart, who walked eight and gave up four hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Billotte threw the final 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up a two-run double, however, after relieving Gearhart in the third.
Rhoades held the Husker Chiefs scoreless until the sixth, giving up a two-out run-scoring double by Gearhart who drove in Nick Domico. Sam Leadbetter got the final out of the game to seal the sweep.
GAME 1
GRAYS 6, HUSKER CHIEFS 0
Score By Innings
PGP-Legion 000 000—0 1 3
Brookville 100 50x—6 6 1
PGP—0
Billotte ss-p 2000, Barr p-ss 3010, Bailor 1b 3000, Domico cf 2000, Greslick 2b 1000, Bloom c 1000, Gearhart 3b 1000, Quick rf 2000, Coudriet eh 2000, Mikesell lf 1000, H. Rumsky ph 1000. Totals: 19-0-1-0.
Brookville—6
Worling dh 2200, Plummer p 0000, Meeker c 3112, Lopez ss 1000, Caylor 2b 3001, Pirritano cf 1000, LaBenne 1b 2000, Palmer lf 3010, Beichner eh 2010, Ion pr 0100, Leadbetter rf 3110, McCall 3b 3211. Totals: 23-6-6-4.
Errors: PGP-Legion 3, Brookville 1. LOB: Brookville 9, PGP-Legion 5. DP: Brookville. HBP: Pirratano (by Barr), Greslick (by Plummer), Billotte (by Plummer), Bloom (by Plummer).
Pitching
PGP-Legion: Barr-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Billotte-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Plummer-6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP: Plummer. LP: Barr.
GAME 2
GRAYS 7, HUSKER CHIEFS 1
Score By Innings
PGP-Legion 000 001—1 3 1
Brookville 115 00x—7 5 0
PGP—1
Billotte 3b-p 2000, Barr ss 3000, Bailor c 3000, Mikesell cr 000, Domico 1b 1110, Bloom cf 2010, Gearhart p-3b 2011, Greslick eh 3000, Quick rf 2000, H. Rumsky 2b 2000, Coudriet lf 2000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Brookville—7
Worling rf 2123, Meeker c 3010, Lopez ss 1101, Plummer ss 1000, Caylor 2b 2110, Pirritano cf 1111, LaBenne 1b 3000, Palmer lf 2100, Beichner eh 1100, Ion ph 1000, Leadbetter dh-p 1101, Rhoades p 0000, McCall 3b 0001. Totals: 19-7-5-7.
Errors: PGP-Legion 1, Brookville 0. LOB: PGP-Legion 8, Brookville 6. 2B: Meeker, Pirritano, Worling, Gearhart. HBP: Beichner (by Gearhart).
Pitching
PGP-Legion: Gearhart-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 8 BB, 2 SO; Billotte 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Brookville: Rhoades-5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO; Leadbetter-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP: Rhoades. LP: Gearhart.