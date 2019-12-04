The Grampian Borough Council approved its final 2020 budget at its meeting in November.

The budget also keeps real estate taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.

Under expenditures, the borough is planning to spend $36,725 on roads and $52,785 on other expenses — including $4,900 on council wages, $7,500 on office wages, $9,500 in insurance/bonds, $4,200 on fire protection, $2,500 on heating oil, $3,000 on legal expenses and $2,600 on tax collector commission.

The borough is anticipating receiving $68,857 in tax revenue, which includes real estate taxes at $36,837, real estate transfer taxes at $28,000, and Local Services Tax at $3,200.

Other sources of funding include $18,000 in state funding, $3,000 in county aid, $1,600 in cable franchise fees and $1,500 in interest.