HOUTZDALE — Grace Spencer has been playing soccer for 12 years and has earned three varsity letters at Moshannonon Valley High School.
The daughter of Robert and Dana Spencer, Grace really enjoys all the sport has to offer.
“It helps me relieve my stress and get into shape,” Spencer said. “My dad has always taught me how to do my best at it.”
In addition to teaching her to be her best at soccer, Spencer’s dad and mom, whom she says are her role models, have been there for her every step of the way throughout her high school journey.
“My parents have always raised me to never give up and have helped me push through all my struggles during high school, from hard classes to hard games,” she said.
Those lessons likely helped Spencer on the pitch during the 2019 District 6 class A semifinals when she and her teammates broke through for a big 1-0 win against Westmont-Hilltop.
“The game we beat the top seed and moved on to the District 6 Championship game (was my most memorable),” Spencer said. “It felt so good to win, and my teammates and I were closer than ever.”
That team unity is one of the many reasons why Spencer has played soccer since early in grade school.
“Getting in shape and creating amazing friendships throughout the team (are reasons I played soccer),” she said.
She also learned a valuable lesson over the past year, while playing soccer in a pandemic.
“The pandemic has taught me to never take anything for granted,” Spencer said. “It’s so difficult to enjoy practice time and games when someone is telling us to ‘social distance’. Going through this has taught me to never take for granted the things that mean the most.”
Spencer, who has an older brother Zach, who graduated in 2012, is also involved in History Club, Math Club, Varsity Club, National Honor Society and Yearbook at Mo Valley and has interests outside of school as well.
“I enjoy hanging out with my friends and boyfriend, and working at Shop n Save,” she said.
After graduation, Spencer hopes to further her education in the medical field.
“I plan to attend college with either my ASN or BSN to become a maternity nurse and care for the mother and baby during and after birth,” she said.