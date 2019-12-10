As I walk through the hospital going from room to room, I see a young mother lying there and barely moving. She is dying of cancer and those around her are asking God why.
I continue on to the next room and there is a young man also dying of cancer and his family and friends are asking God why.
Next I go down a long hallway and into a room with several small children, all suffering from cancer and fighting for life. That is when I begin to ask God why.
As I continue to walk toward an exit sign, O ask, “God, why haven’t we found a cure for cancer and why haven’t you done something to help?”
God answers very clearly, “Joe, for many years I have been sending humanity a cure for cancer and other diseases and just as they did my son, Jesus, humanity has turned away and murdered those I sent with the cure. Not every one of the millions had the cure but among those aborted could be found the cure. So let me ask you, Joe, why does humanity abort my children? Why doesn’t humanity want a cure for cancer and other diseases? I can only send, Joe. It’s up to humanity to accept my love, my caring and my cures.”
Abortion not only kills babies, but also the chance for cures for cancer and other diseases.
The headline read, “Wolf vetoes second abortion bill.” This bill would have stopped the abortion of Down Syndrome children (God’s chosen), children like the young man (Kody Lee) who won on America Has Talent, and the young man (Frank Stephens) who told our government he wasn’t there to change laws, but to change hearts.
Gov. Wolf, where is your heart?
Joseph Tubbs
Curwensville