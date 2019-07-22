PHILIPSBURG — Doug Goss won the 2019 Senior Championship overall title at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and County Club on Sunday with a 74 to claim his tenth championship
Goss also won 2007-2013, 2016-2017 and 2019.
In the Cubs division (50-59), defending overall 2018 Co-Champion Al Herr shot 75 to win.
Brent Becker had an 80 and Art Weitoish 84 for second and third, respectively.
The net Cubs went to Jeff Martell with a 65.
Nick Wasilko had 66, while Harmon Hartshorne added a 67 to round out the top 3 net.
In the Grizzlies (60-69), Doug Goss won with a 74.
The 2017 overall Co-Champion Tom Dunsmore shot 79, while Dave Belko had 82 for second and third.
The net Grizzlies went to Andy Reifer with a 64, followed by Gary Byron with a 66 and Greg Baughman with a 68 to round out the top 3 net.
In the Polar division (70+), the overall 2018 Co- Champion Ron Eiler shot 83 to win, while Jack Vesnesky and John A. Frank shot a net 66 to round out the top 3.
The Pandas (Ladies) had 2018 Club Champion Cathy Greenland win with an 87. Sandi Myers and Dee Danko tied for net with a 67.