OSCEOLA MILLS — Everyone is welcome to help the Gorman-Peters American Legion Post 313 members and their families celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Come join us for a dinner at the Columbia Fire Hall on Saturday, Sept. 21. Cost is $15 per adult for the dinner and entertainment will be provided by the Keystone 5. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Special guest remarks will begin at 6 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Join us in honoring our WWII and other area veterans from all conflicts. Tickets are available from Post 313 members and at the VFW Post 5020 or call 339-7778 for reservations by Sept. 18.