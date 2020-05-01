Good to meet you, Shawn Inlow!
Clearfield needs a truth teller. Our country needs a truth teller. Truth be told, we will continue to subscribe.
Thank you for writing the opinion article. Each point made brought hope to me and my adult children.
I have wanted to ask people — family and friends included — how they can accept a lie from the president, give him honor, vote for him. Would or do they accept a lie from their spouse, their children, their friends?
While the Facebook users are on the Internet, I am hopeful one day they will “fact check” and have an awakening as to their president’s false statement meant to, as a false statement made with a deliberate intent to deceive, a falsehood.
Welcome back to encourage our citizens to restore America, a nation of acceptance and civility.
Nancy Potts
Clearfield