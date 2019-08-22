CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 184-197 decision to visiting DuBois Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The Golden Tide’s Nate Hryn led all golfers with a 41.
Shane Miller (47), Chris Daniels (48) and Chase Graham (61) rounded out the scorers for Curwensville.
Jayden Fulkroad led the Beavers with a 44. He was followed closely by teammate Nic Cebulski (45), Kaleb Hand (47) and Dayne Bauman (48).
With the loss, Curwensville slips to 1-1 this season.
The Golden Tide are back in action Tuesday at Clearfield.
DuBois—184
Dayne Bauman 48, Kaleb Hand 47, Nic Cebulski 45, Jayden Fulkroad 44. Others: Gavin Kaschak 51, Landon Gustafsson 62.
Curwensville—197
Nate Hryn 41, Shane Miller 47, Chris Daniels 48, Chase Graham 61. Others: Mike McCracken 65, Mike Daniels 71.