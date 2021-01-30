ALLPORT — The Curwensville wresting team picked up a 40-30 win over host West Branch on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Tide won six of the 11 contested bouts and also received one forfeit.
All six of Curwensville’s head-to-head wins went for bonus points, five of them coming via pin.
“We had a good showing today,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “We saw something today that we haven’t seen in our kids in awhile. They went out there with a hunger. They wanted to go out and not just wrestle to win, they wanted to wrestle to pin. It’s nice to get those bonus points. We wrestled well, and those bonus points helped out.
“I’m happy with the kids. They showed up ready to wrestle.”
Warriors head coach Jason Bainey was not as pleased with the effort of his kids, as West Branch got off to a tough start to its day. (The Warriors also wrestled Tussey Mountain and Huntingdon later in the afternoon).
“We talked about it the other day and I’ve been on them all year, but you just have to find a way to fight off your back,” Bainey said. “We’re just getting tired and giving up in a couple spots. You just have to battle. You have to find a way. This isn’t a sport where you can just lay around. You have to make things happen. Unfortunately we’re not doing that right now in spots.”
Things started out well for the Warriors, who earned pins in three of the first five weights to take an 18-12 lead in the match.
West Branch’s Logan Folmar pinned the Tide’s Chase Irwin at 172 in the first bout of the day, needing just 54 seconds.
Curwensville’s Jake McCracken followed with a quicker fall at 189, pinning Warrior Hayes Jones in 24 seconds.
Warrior 215-pounder Ethan Yingling answered with a pin of Brennen Moore in 1:23. Bainey was hoping for a Yingling-McCracken matchup.
“I wanted the matchup at 89. I wanted Ethan to wrestle McCracken,” he said. “I’ve been on Ethan and he’s been getting a little better and pushing himself more and I wanted to see that matchup. But I understand, you’re here to win the meet too.”
Curwensville’s Duane Brady picked up a fall over Billy Bumbarger in 1:23 at 285 as the teams continued to alternate first-period falls before Warrior 106-pound Landon Bainey gave the lead back to the hosts with a 34-second pin of the Tide’s Damian Brady.
“Logan Folmar had a good fall over Chase,” Bainey said. “Damian is a good little 6-pounder and Landon went out and took care of business right away. But Logan, Will (Herring), Tyce (Cantolina), Ethan, Landon, those five are taking care of business and that’s the guys we lean on a lot. We just need someone else to step up and help us out.”
With the Warriors leading 18-12, Curwensville went on a five-match run to take command of and ultimately put the dual meet away.
It started at 113 where Jake Carfley earned a 9-0 major decision over Landen Pase. Carfley broke a scoreless tie in the second with three nearfall points, then piled on an escape, takedown and three more back points in the third to get the bonus point.
There was no bout at 120 and Curwensville’s Nik Fegert got a forfeit win at 126 to give the Golden Tide a 22-18 lead — a lead it never again relinquished.
Curwensville freshmen Ryder Kuklinskie (132) and Logan Aughenbaugh (145) sandwiched pins around teammate Josh Shaffer, who also collected a fall at 138.
Kuklinskie racked up a 12-2 advantage over Warrior Kaleb Sallurday before recording the fall at 4:46, while Aughenbaugh pinned West Branch’s John Myers in 60 seconds. Shaffer took care of Warrior Parker Johnson in 1:26.
“Those two young kids (Aughenbaugh, Kuklinskie) are great wrestlers,” Swatsworth said. “They moved up this year (from junior high) and they’re a great addition to our varsity program. But our kids the whole way through did what they needed to do and we won this match as a team.”
The 40-18 lead was enough cushion for the Tide, who lost by fall in the final two bouts.
West Branch’s Herring pinned Mitch Sutika in 1:18, and Cantolina finished up the meet with a fall over Dylan Harmic in 2:43.
“Our matchups couldn’t have fallen any better,” Swatsworth said. “That’s exactly how we were hoping they would. It did help that we got the flop (of the disk), so we could bump kids if we needed to.
“The kids went out and wrestled hard. The things we’ve been working on in practice you can see them doing in matches. They’re listening. They’re learning.”
Curwensville improved to 2-4 with the win.
The Golden Tide host Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
West Branch went on to wrestle two more matches Saturday. The Warriors dumped Tussey Mountain 42-33 before dropping a 48-23 decision to Huntingdon.
The Warriors are now 5-4 on the season. They are back in action Tuesday at Bellwood-Antis where they’ll wrestle the Blue Devils and United.
Curwensville 40, West Branch 30
172—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 0:54. (0-6).
189—Jake McCracken, C, pinned Hayes Jones, WB, 0:24. (6-6).
215—Ethan Yingling, WB, pinned Brennen Moore, C, 1:23. (6-12).
285—Duane Brady, C, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 1:04. (12-12).
106—Landon Bainey, WB, pinned Damain Brady, C, 1:04. (12-18).
113—Jake Carfley, C, maj. dec. Landen Pase, WB, 9-0. (16-18).
120—No bout.
126—Nik Fegert, C, won by forfeit. (22-18).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 4:46. (28-18).
138—Josh Shaffer, C, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 1:26. (34-18).
145—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned John Myers, WB, 1:00. (40-18).
152—Will Herring, WB, pinned Mitch Sutika, C, 1:18. (40-24).
160—Josh Cantolina, WB, pinned Dylan Harmic, C, 2:43. (40-30).
West Branch 42, Tussey Mountain 33
189—Yingling, WB, won by forfeit. (6-0).
215—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Dominic Sieberling, TM, 2:30. (12-0).
285—Matt Watkins, TM, won by forfeit. (12-6).
106—Bainey, WB, pinned Dalton Baker, TM, 0:27. (18-6).
113—Pase, WB, won by forfeit. (24-6).
120—Bryce Heath, TM, won by forfeit. (24-12).
126—Luke Brumbaugh, TM, won by forfeit. (24-18).
132—Trevor Husick, TM, tech fall Sallurday, WB, 16-0, 4:00. (24-23).
138—Chad Weist, TM, pinned Johnson, WB, 2:49. (24-29).
145—Hunter Horton, TM, maj. dec. Myers, WB, 15-3. (24-33).
152—Herring, WB, pinned Kenneth Sheeder, TM, 1:08. (30-33).
160—Cantolina, WB, pinned Nick Brumbaugh, TM, 5:01. (36-33).
172—Folmar, WB, pinned Bryan Rankin, TM, 4:22, (42-33).
Huntingdon 48, West Branch 23
215—Briar Deline, H, maj. dec. Yingling, WB, 15-6. (4-0).
285—Gunner Singleton, H, pinned Bumbarger, WB, 3:27. (10-0).
*106—Bainey, WB, pinned Ryan Yocum, H, 1:54. (10-5).
113—Landon Dunsmore, H, tech fall Pase, H, 17-0, 5:59. (15-5).
120—Alex Galdfelter, H, won by forfeit. (21-5).
126—Devin Grubb, H, won by forfeit. (27-5).
132—Eden Wagner, H, pinned Sallurday, WB, 5:59. (33-5).
138—Morgan McDivitt, H, pinned Johnson, WB, 4:29. (39-5).
145—Devin Brenneman, H, dec. Myers, WB, 10-6. (42-5).
152—Herring, WB, pinned Owen Garlock, H, 1:32. (42-11).
160—Cantolina, WB, won by forfeit. (42-17).
172—Folmar, WB, pinned Kyle Barnett, H, 3:10. (42-23).
189—Myles Baney, H, pinned Jones, WB, 3:40. (48-23).
*One team point deducted from West Branch