HOUTZDALE — The shorthanded Moshannon Valley wrestling team won five of the seven contested bouts Wednesday evening at Lamont Close Gymnasium, but visiting Curwensville picked up five forfeits to secure a 42-27 victory.
The Black Knights recognized Golden Tide seniors Zach Holland, Nick Holbert, Gage Roos, Caleb Stiles and Adam Straw before honoring their own senior statisticians Hailey Domanick and Abigail Holenick and wrestlers Nathan Beers and Alex Richner before the match.
“We told the guys coming in that we knew we matched up really well with them,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “We won the toss, which benefitted us. Usually we don’t but we finally won one and we came out winning five of seven and the guys looked good and wrestled hard.”
Jake McCracken (170), Duane Brady (182) and Holbert (195) gave the Tide an 18-0 lead to start the match, each getting a forfeit win.
Black Knight David Honan bumped up from 195 to wrestle Gage Roos in the 220-pound bout. Honan hit a headlock moments into the matchup and eventually pinned Roos at the 1-minute mark to put the hosts on the board.
Curwensville’s Brennen Moore bumped up from 220 to take on Black Knight heavyweight Beers, who he was able to take down and work a half in to pin at 1:30 to make the score 24-6.
After Jake Carfley gave the Tide a 30-6 advantage with a forfeit at 106, neither team was able to put out a 113 or 120-pounder.
That took the dual to 126 where Knight Jake Ball reversed Curwensville’s Caleb Stiles midway through the second period before hooking up a cradle and earning the fall at 3:38.
“Ball didn’t lose in a dual meet all year, so that’s a good accomplishment for him,” Walstrom said.
Richner followed at 132, took down Zach Shaffer, turked the leg and pinned him at 1:29 to make the score 30-18.
Curwensville picked up its fifth and final forfeit of the match when Holland had his hand raised at 138, improving to 26-0 on the season.
“They won the flip and that gave them the chance to bump away from a couple matchups we wanted,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “I was hoping to get Zach a match. You always want your better kids to wrestle.”
Mo Valley’s Austin Shoff won the most competitive bout of the dual, making a first-period takedown stand up in a 2-0 victory over Mitchell Sutika at 145.
Straw followed with a 36-second fall at 152, using a bar to pin Mo Valley’s Aaron Domanick to up the Tide advantage to 42-21.
Black Knight 160-pounder Niko Smeal nearly matched Straw’s pin time, recording a 37-second fall over the Tide’s Noah Brady to set the final.
“The kids went out and wrestled well, but matchups just weren’t there,” Swatsworth said. “We had a pile of forfeits come our way. Your goal when you wrestle a match like this is to win on the mat. And they beat us head-to-head, but as soon as I saw the flop (of the disc), I kind of knew it was going to go that way.”
Curwensville improved to 11-9. The Tide finish out their dual meet portion of the schedule Tuesday, hosting Brockway.
Mo Valley ends the dual meet season with a record of 1-11. The Knights travel to the Juniata Valley Tournament Saturday before turning their attention to the District 6 class 2A Tournament Feb. 14 and 15 at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
“They all wrestled well,” Walstrom said. “We have the tournament this weekend and hopefully we pick up some wins there and build some confidence to get where we need to be heading into districts.”
Curwensville 42, Moshannon Valley 27
170—Jake McCracken, C, won by forfeit. (6-0).
182—Duane Brady, C, won by forfeit. (12-0).
195—Nick Holbert, C, won by forfeit. (18-0).
220—David Honan, MV, pinned Gage Roos, C, 1:00. (18-6).
285—Brennen Moore, C, pinned Nathan Beers, MV, 1:29. (24-6).
106—Jake Carfley, C, won by forfeit. (30-6).
113—No bout.
120—No bout.
126—Jake Ball, MV, pinned Caleb Stiles, C, 3:38. (30-12).
132—Alex Richner, MV, pinned Zach Shaffer, C, 1:29. (30-18).
138—Zach Holland, C, won by forfeit. (36-18).
145—Austin Shoff, MV, dec, Mitchell Sutika, C, 2-0. (36-21).
152—Adam Straw, C, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 0:36. (42-21).
160—Niko Smeal, MV, pinned Noah Brady, C, 0:37. (42-27).