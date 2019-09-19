BROCKWAY — Nate Hryn carded a 43 Thursday at Brockway Golf Course to lead Curwensville to a 196-225 victory over the host Rovers.
Shane Miller added a 50, Chase Graham shot a 51 and Adam Miller recorded a 52 to round out the Tide’s scoring.
Curwensville improved to 7-4 with the win.
Hryn and Shane Miller are back in action Monday at the District 9 Tournament in Punxsutawney.
The Golden Tide host DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Curwensville—196
Nate Hryn 43, Shane Miller 50, Chase Graham 51, Adam Miller 52. Others: Chris Daniels 54, Mike Daniel 65.
Brockway—225
Lance Dowdall 49, Dylan Coder 51, Carter Nichols 61, Daniel Shugarts 64. Others: Aidan Bullers 71.