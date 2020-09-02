CURWRNSVILLE — With five returning letterwinners and a total of six seniors on the team, the Curwensville boys golf team has a lot of experience and leadership for the 2020 season.
Seniors Mike Daniel, Chase Graham, Nate Hryn and Mike McCracken and junior Evan Losey comprise the letterwinners and make up five of the six in the starting lineup.
“We have six seniors and four of them start, so we are kind of a senior-laden team,” Golden Tide head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “We’re just looking for some consistency right now. We’re trying to eliminate the bad shot. We have good golfers and they’re really working hard, but they’ll make a bad shot and then it snowballs and they end up taking an 8 or a 9 on a par 4.”
Seniors Tim Johnson and Nick McKeown are also on the team, giving the Golden Tide plenty of senior leadership.
“We have a bunch of seniors,” Bookhamer said. “They’re all friends and they’re all working together and they’re getting better.”
Losey is in the only junior, but there are currently six sophomores and a couple of freshmen that also have the future of the program looking pretty bright.
Landon Bailor and Kaceton Ciamacco are currently two of the sophomores that are looking to crack the starting lineup.
“We have six sophomores that are ready to step in and, in fact, two of them are starting for me,” Bookhamer said. “And there are a couple freshmen that look like they have some promise. We have several kids fighting for the last two spots. It’s good competition.”
There is also a summer program run by Eagles Ridge that looks to be prepping even more future Tide golfers.
“I think we had 70 kids up at the junior program this summer and some of those kids are just phenomenal,” Bookhamer said. “There is a lot of promise with the program. We have talent throughout and we should have more coming up in the next four, five years.”
With the late start the team got to the season as well as some of the protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bookhamer says the goals for the team are more general this season.
“Right now it’s not really about the wins and losses,” he said. “It’s just about playing golf. Getting them out there and getting the season in. It’s just about playing and getting better. There were three different times this summer that we thought for sure they were going to cancel the season. It’s finally here and we just want to give the kids an opportunity to play.”
Curwensville will play its home matches at Eagles Ridge again this season.
“The people at Eagles Ridge have been wonderful to us,” Bookhamer said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation there.”
The Golden Tide already have two matches under their belts and are 1-1. Curwensville travels to Punxsutawney today.
Roster
Seniors
*Mike Daniel, *Chase Graham, *Nate Hryn, Tim Johnson, Nick McKeown, *Mike McCracken.
Juniors
*Evan Losey
Sophomores
Landon Bailor, Kaceton Ciamacco, Ty Colton, Dane Johnston, Phin Mileski, Zach Peters.
Freshmen
Connor Howell.
*Returning letterwinners