CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team handled visiting Brockway by 54 strokes Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, topping the Rovers 190-244.
Nate Hryn led the Golden Tide with a 40, while Shane Miller carded a 42.
Chris Daniels (51) and Chase Graham (57) also scored for Curwensville, who improved to 2-1 this season.
Dylan Coder paced Brockway with a 52.
Curwensville is back in action this afternoon, traveling to Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club to face Clearfield.
Curwensville—190
Nate Hryn 40, Shane Miller 42, Chris Daniels 51, Chase Graham 57. Others: Mike McCracken 65, Mike Daniels 70.
Brockway—244
Dylan Coder 52, Dan Shugarts 58, Carter Nichols 67, Lance Dowdell 67.