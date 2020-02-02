DuBOIS — Curwensville competed in the District 9 Class AA Team Wrestling Championships for the first time in more than a decade Saturday, but unfortunately for the Golden Tide their stay at DuBois Area High School was a short one after falling to Johnsonburg, 54-24, in the quarterfinals.
Curwensville, which last wrestled in the event in 2009, was seeking its first postseason win since beating Redbank Valley, 35-33, in the 2006 quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Tide drew a tough opening assignment against the fourth-seeded Rams.
Johnsonburg had already beaten Curwensville twice in the regular season (48-30 and 54-16). The third time wasn’t charm for the Tide though as Johnsonburg racked up nine pins in a 54-24 victory. Curwensville had four wins on the day — a pair of forfeits and pins from Jake McCracken and Zach Holland. The Tide are now 2-6 all-time in six district dual appearances.
After beating Curwensville, the Rams nearly pulled off the semifinal upset against six-time defending champ Brookville, but the Raiders got a pin in the final bout to seal a 40-30 victory. The Raiders then bested Port Allegany, 39-27, for their seventh straight team crown.
“One of our big goals this year was to make here (team duals),” said Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth. “We didn’t wrestle to the best of our ability today. I said earlier this week it was going to take all of us to come together as a team and wrestle well (to win). We all had to be at the top of our game, top to bottom.
“We lost some matches we thought we were going to win or expected to win. I’ll take the blame for that and just need to work a little harder in the room and get these kids ready before matches a little better.
“It was a good experience for the kids, and I’m hoping the next couple years the underclassmen see they can come together and do this. We got here and know what it’s about now.”
Johnsonburg jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead on first-period falls from Aiden Zimmerman and Cole Casilio before the Tide got on the board with a pin of their own by Jake McCracken at 170.
McCracken dominated his bout against Sean Fitch, building an 8-1 lead after two periods before adding a reversal in the third before flattening the Ram in 5:32.
Teammate Duane Brady followed with a strong start against Isaac Zmmerman in their bout at 182.
Brady opened the scoring on a takedown with 42 seconds left in the opening period, then added three nearfall points at the buzzer to lead 5-0 after one. Brady chose top in the second and rode the Ram for most of the period.
However, Zimmerman reversed Brady to his back late in the period and got the fall in 3:46 to make it 18-6.
Johnsonburg’s Tyler Watts followed with a 20-second pin of Nick Holbert at 195, but forfeit wins by the Tide’s Gage Roos and Brennan Moore pulled Curwensville within six at 24-18.
It was all Rams from there though as they won five of the final six weights, recording falls in all five of those wins.
Curwensville’s lone win in that closing stretch came from Zach Holland, who pinned Dalton Stahli in 5:19 at 138. Holland led 7-0 at the time of the fall in the third period. The Tide nearly got another win from Nik Fegert, who dropped an overtime bout to Rayce Milliard at 126.
Fegert jumped out to the early 4-0 lead, scoring a takedown in the first period before adding another early in the second. The duo then traded reversals late in the period as Fegert took a 6-2 advantage to the third.
However, Milliard battled back in the third, getting a penalty point before escaping from the bottom position. The Ram then took down Fegert with 46 seconds to go to even the score at 6-6 before riding him out to force overtime. In the extra session, it was Milliard who came up with the big move, as he took Fegert down to his back and the got the fall 14 seconds into OT.
Curwensville (10-9) travels to Moshannon Valley om Wednesday.
JOHNSONBURG 54,
CURWENSVILLE 24
152-Aiden Zimmerman (J) pinned Adam Straw, 1:43. (0-6)
160-Cole Casilio (J) pinned Dylan Harmic, 0:27. (0-12)
170-Jake McCracken (CUR) pinned Sean Fitch, 5:32. (6-12)
182-Isaac Zimmerman (J) pinned Duane Brady, 3:46. (6-18)
195-Tyler Watts (J) pinned Nick Holbert, 0:20. (6-24)
220-Gage Roos (CUR) won by forfeit. (12-24)
285-Brennan Moore (CUR) won by forfeit. (18-24)
106-Wyatt Shaffer (J) pinned Jake Carfley, 1:18. (18-30)
113-No match. (18-30)
120-Collin Porter (J) pinned Caleb Stiles, 3:10. (18-36)
126-Rayce Milliard (J) pinned Nik Fegert, 6:14. (18-42)
132-Nolan Shaffer (J) pinned Zach Shaffer, 1:19. (18-48)
138-Zach Holland (CUR) pinned Dalton Stahli, 5:19. (24-48)
145-Kaden Dennis (J) pinned Mitchell Sutika, 3:28. (24-54)