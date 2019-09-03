DUBOIS — Nate Hryn carded a 42 to lead the Curwensville boys golf team to a 202-217 victory over host DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Shane Miller added a 50, Chase Graham shot a 54 and Chris Daniels recorded a 56 to round out the Golden Tide scorers.
The Golden Tide upped their record to 4-1 with the win.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, hosting Brookville.
Curwensville—202
Nate Hryn 42, Shane Miller 50, Chase Graham 54, Chris Daniels 56. Others: Adam Miller 59, Mike Daniel 64.
DuBois Central Catholic—217
Carter Hickman 48, Chase Hickman 52, Zack Spellon 55, Dante Armanihi 62. Others: Harrison Starr 63, Collin Makins 68.