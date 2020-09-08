DUBOIS — Nate Hryn carded a 37 to lead the Curwensville boys golf team to a 190-214 victory over host DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday at DuBois Country Club.
Chase Graham added a 47 for the Golden Tide, while Mike McCracken scored a 52 and Mike Daniel recorded a 54.
DCC was led by Carter Hickman’s 47.
Curwensville is back in action today, hosting Brookville at Eagles Ridge.
Curwensville—190
Nate Hryn 37, Chase Graham 47, Mike McCracken 52, Mike Daniel 54. Other: Landon Bailor 56.
DuBois Central Catholic—214
Carter Hickman 47, Nick Colbey 54, Brendan Paisley 55, Zach Speller 58. Others: Dante Armani 59, Luke Swisher 59.