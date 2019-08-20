BROOKVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team opened its season Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club, defeating host Brookville 195-210.
The Golden Tide were led by Nate Hryn, who birdied holes No. 7 and 8 on the way to the day’s top score of 36.
Shane Miller (50), Chase Graham (54) and Mike Daniels (55) rounded out the scorers for Curwensville.
Brookville was led by David Casle’s 41.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday, hosting DuBois.
Curwensville—195
Nate Hryn 36, Shane Miller 50, Chase Graham 54, Mike Daniels 55. Others: Chris Daniels 62, Mike McCracken 67.
Brookville—210
David Casle 41, Hayden Osborn 53, Bryce Rafferty 54, Patrick Diedrich 62. Others: Ian Pete 63, Isaac Wolfe 64.