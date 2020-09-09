CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a close 209-213 decision to visiting Brookville Wednesday at Eagles Ridge.
Mike Daniel led the Golden Tide and recorded the low round of the day with a 46, while Nate Hryn added a 48.
Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty led the Raiders with a 48.
Curwensville slipped to 2-3 with the loss. The Tide host Punxsutawney on Monday.
Brookville—209
Bryce Rafferty 48, Ian Pete 52, Killian Radel 53, Pat Diedrich 56. Others: Hayden Osborne 58, Owen Caylor 58.
Curwensville—213
Mike Daniel 46, Nate Hryn 48, Kaceton Ciamacco 59, Landon Bailor 60. Others: Mike McCracken 61, Evan Losey 68.