CURWENSVILLE — Nate Hryn and Chase Graham shot 46 and 48, respectively, to lead the Curwensville boys golf team over visiting Brockway 204-223 Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Michael McCracken added a 53 for the Golden Tide and Mike Daniel shot a 57 to round out the scoring.
Dylan Coder led the Rovers with a 51.
Curwensville—204
Nate Hryn 46, Chase Graham 48, Michael McCracken 53, Mike Daniel 57. Others: Kaceton Ciammaco 68, Evan Losey 72.
Brockway—223
Dylan Coder 51, Carter Nichols 56, Dan Shugarts 57, Troy Johnson 59. Others: Kaden Coulton 66, Issac Crawford 72.