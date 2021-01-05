FLINTON — Many Progressland area athletes have learned to adapt to sports, and the world in general, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the PIAA to suspend spring sports in 2020 and delay the start of winter sports until early January 2021.
Glendale’s Olivia Reese said the loss of her softball season and the abrupt ending of her volleyball season helped her put things in prespective.
“Playing sports during the pandemic has definitely changed my mindset,” she said. “You really have to play every game like it is your last because you never know if it will be.”
The daughter of Bill and Missy Reese plays three sports at Glendale — volleyball, basketball and softball — and excels at all three.
She began playing softball at age five before picking up basketball in third grade. Reese then added volleyball in seventh grade. All told, she has earned 10 letters.
Reese said her favorite sport of the three is volleyball.
“I love how fast the games are,” she said. “The momentum can shift at any second. Also, the atmosphere in the gym during volleyball games is completely different than basketball and softball. The volleyball team is also a huge contributor to it being my favorite sport. My teammates made every practice fun, especially during conditioning.”
Reese and the Lady Viking volleyball team had qualified for the District 6 playoffs this season, receiving a bye as the number four seed. But a case of coronavirus forced the team to withdraw from the playoffs.
Reese her favorite thing about playing sports is the friendships and memories she has made along the way.
“I have built some lifelong friendships with some of my teammates and I cannot wait to see where they go in the future,” she said. “Also, competing against teams that are better than you is something else I enjoy about sports. It makes me feel like I have something to prove. It creates an adrenaline rush.”
She said she has favorite moments from each of the sports she plays.
“In volleyball, my favorite match that I have ever played was against West Branch at Glendale,” said Reese. “The gym was packed full with people from both teams. Our student section was going crazy. The electric atmosphere in the gym that day was something that I will never forget. In basketball, my biggest accomplishment was blocking Alli Campbell in the first round of districts.
“She is definitely the best basketball player that I have competed against in my high school career, so being able to say I blocked someone who was going D-1 was pretty cool. My greatest accomplishment in softball was hitting a walk-off grand slam against Clearfield. The fans on top of the hill went crazy when the ball traveled over the fence.”
At school, Reese is involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions, Fellowship of Chrisitian Athletes, Remembering Adam, National Honor Society and Varsity Club.
Outside of school, she enjoys hunting and fishing and spending time with her family.
“My parents and I try to get out on the boat together and have competitions to see who can catch the most fish,” said Reese. “Something good that came out of the coronavirus was that my dad and I were able to go hunting for the first time in five years. I was not able to go before due to the sports seasons changing and what time practices were. It felt good to spend time with him again.”
After graduation, Reese plans to attend college to become a trauma and flight nurse. She also plans to continue her athletic career by playing volleyball in college.
“I wish all of my sports teams the best of luck next year,” she said. “Remember to play every game like it’s your last. Leave it all out there!”